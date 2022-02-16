Investors Buy High Volume of Global Cord Blood Call Options (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,741% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 378,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

