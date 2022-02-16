Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $227.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $196.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $206.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $221.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hershey has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company continues to gain on recovery in away-from-home consumption. Robust at-home consumption has been also contributing to the upside. These trends were reflected in third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Solid consumer demand prompted Hershey to lift 2021 net sales and earnings view. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. During the quarter, the metric rose 3.7% year over year due to higher corporate expenses. Elevated logistics, labor and packaging costs owing to supply chain bottlenecks and unfavorable mix hurt its adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Supply chain costs, mainly logistics, labor and packaging, are likely to remain higher.”

1/11/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $191.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HSY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.28. 9,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

