Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ARC Resources (ARX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its “outperfrom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

1/19/2022 – ARC Resources was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

1/6/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.38.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

