Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 184,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,888. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

