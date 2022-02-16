Invesco Ltd. Buys New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,146,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,320,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

