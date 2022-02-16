Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $15,342,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $2,595,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

