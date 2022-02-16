Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.38. Inventiva shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
IVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.