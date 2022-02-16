Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.38. Inventiva shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

IVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.