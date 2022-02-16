Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

