Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $20.93 or 0.00047989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $219.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.54 or 0.07018192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.06 or 0.99773469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,083,509 coins and its circulating supply is 206,655,408 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

