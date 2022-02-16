Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,722,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

