Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Shares of CVE ITR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.11. 36,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In other news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

