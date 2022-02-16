Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.
Intapp stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
