Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

Intapp stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

