Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00.

Shares of TDG traded up $11.76 on Wednesday, reaching $667.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,407,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

