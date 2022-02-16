Insider Selling: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Sells 5,959 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Strategic Education stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 92,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,256. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
