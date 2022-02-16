Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $12.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $591.66. The stock had a trading volume of 985,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.18.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.