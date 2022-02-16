Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $12.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $591.66. The stock had a trading volume of 985,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

