Insider Selling: Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,242. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.