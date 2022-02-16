Insider Selling: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Sells C$13,074.60 in Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Alex Carpenter sold 66,000 shares of AurCrest Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$13,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,905.
Shares of CVE AGO opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.
AurCrest Gold Company Profile
