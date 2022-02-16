Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,057 ($14.30) per share, for a total transaction of £179.69 ($243.15).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,051.50 ($14.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 851.80 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.41).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 390.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.34) to GBX 1,100 ($14.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.