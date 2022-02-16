Insider Buying: Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Director Acquires $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTC MODD opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

