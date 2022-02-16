Insider Buying: Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Buys 156,000 Shares of Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,292. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

