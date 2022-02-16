Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 9,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,005. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
