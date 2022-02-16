Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $48,831.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

