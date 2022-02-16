Insider Buying: BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Acquires 1,467 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £8,552.61 ($11,573.22).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Paola Subacchi acquired 37 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 648 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £239.76 ($324.44).

LON BRGE opened at GBX 588 ($7.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 514 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.91).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

