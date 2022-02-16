Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.55

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 5801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.