InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of InnovAge worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InnovAge by 3,188.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 292,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

