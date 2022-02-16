Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

TSE INE opened at C$17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$28.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on INE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.82.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

