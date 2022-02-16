Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.94% of Ingles Markets worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

