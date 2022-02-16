Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IR stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.48.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

