Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IR stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.48.
IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
