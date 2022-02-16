InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $347,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $268,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFU stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFU. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

