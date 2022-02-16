Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 653.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 653.60 ($8.84).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.81) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 568 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 635 ($8.59) to GBX 665 ($9.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.66) to GBX 670 ($9.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON INF opened at GBX 619.40 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.94. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.54.

In related news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,170.50).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

