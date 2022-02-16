Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,058,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Infinera worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

