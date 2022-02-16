Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.28

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.28 and traded as low as $99.91. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $100.48, with a volume of 10,317,728 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

