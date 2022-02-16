Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 139,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,207. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

