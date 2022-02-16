Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 108.1% in January

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,334,000 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 1,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,062,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ILUS stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.51.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

