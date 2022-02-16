Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 949.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,266 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $376,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.36 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

