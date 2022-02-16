Ignition (IC) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $191,419.39 and $34.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,522,728 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,556 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

