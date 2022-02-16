Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

