Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 634,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

IDRA stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Tuesday. 74,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,235. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

