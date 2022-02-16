ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.14. Zacks Investment Research now has a $11.00 price target on the stock. ICL Group shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3,880 shares changing hands.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,073.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 224,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 693,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

