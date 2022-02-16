ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.14. Zacks Investment Research now has a $11.00 price target on the stock. ICL Group shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3,880 shares changing hands.
According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.
About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
