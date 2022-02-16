Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.

ICHR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.