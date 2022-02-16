Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 336.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,702. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 307.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.