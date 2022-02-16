Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMGF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $$68.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

