IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.38 and last traded at $125.76. 4,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

