i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,790. The stock has a market cap of $851.55 million, a PE ratio of -80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 593.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.