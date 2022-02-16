Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.23. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 7,472 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

