HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $6.10 by Analysts at CLSA

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CLSA from $9.50 to $6.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HUYA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

