HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $675.00 at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $555.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.92 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

