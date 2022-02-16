Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

