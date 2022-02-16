Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 80.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 745,937 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $995.88 million, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

