Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Level One Bancorp worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVL stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.81. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

